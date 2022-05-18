Acumen Capital Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $6.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 86.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE opened at $46.08 on Monday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.