Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.42.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

