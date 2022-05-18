Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.42.
