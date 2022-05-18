Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AFIB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 221,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

