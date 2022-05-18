ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Lowered to $20.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

