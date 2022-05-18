Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

