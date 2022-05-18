Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.
NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.