Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

