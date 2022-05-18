Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
