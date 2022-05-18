Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issues Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADIL opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.