Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $587.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.65. 2,614,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.88. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

