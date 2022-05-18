Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.73 and last traded at $200.33. 9,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 789,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

