AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.37 Million

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to post $564.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $595.90 million and the lowest is $547.50 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $437.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvanSix by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASIX traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 276,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.