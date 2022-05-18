Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advantage Solutions worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $43,356.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

