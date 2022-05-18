Advisor Resource Council Acquires 17,610 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1,481.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock worth $9,770,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,085,424. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

