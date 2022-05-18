Advisor Resource Council Buys 52,653 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 221.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,915,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 324,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

