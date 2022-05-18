Advisor Resource Council Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,047 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,656,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.
Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,236. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Further Reading
