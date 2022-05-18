Advisor Resource Council Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 350.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,338 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,729,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,834,000.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 227,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

