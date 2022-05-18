Advisor Resource Council Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 339,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

