Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,725 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 85,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,007. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

