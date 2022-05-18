Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 1,174,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,244,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.