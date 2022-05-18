Aeon (AEON) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Aeon (AEON) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $730,726.47 and $460.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00563501 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 171.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

