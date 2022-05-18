Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVTE stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $29.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

