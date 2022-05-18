AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AEye in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. AEye has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

