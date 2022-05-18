Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

