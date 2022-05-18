Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $939.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

