Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Agilysys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.
In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
About Agilysys (Get Rating)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.