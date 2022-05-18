Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Agilysys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Agilysys by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

