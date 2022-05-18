Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang Acquires 10,000 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agrify alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 34,600 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $90,998.00.

Shares of AGFY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,041. The company has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. Agrify Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Agrify had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agrify by 57.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agrify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.