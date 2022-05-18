AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

