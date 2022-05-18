AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Issues Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 14,273.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%.

Shares of NYSE AIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 235,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,819. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

