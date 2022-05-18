AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 14,273.88%.

AIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 235,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

