Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. 39,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,786. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,064 shares of company stock worth $1,159,067. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.