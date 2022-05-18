Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.89. Albany International posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albany International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.41. 4,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,737. Albany International has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

