Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

