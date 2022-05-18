Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALBO opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

