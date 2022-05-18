Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $66.94 million and $10.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00358574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00064473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.