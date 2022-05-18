Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $158.74

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.74 and last traded at $158.75, with a volume of 15204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

In related news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $3,782,369 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after purchasing an additional 224,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

