Alien Worlds Reaches One Day Volume of $70.68 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $33.04 million and approximately $70.68 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00515710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.23 or 1.74174375 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

