Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 6,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

