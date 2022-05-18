Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $304 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.28% of Pinterest worth $304,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 434,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072,358. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

