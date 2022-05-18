Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,693,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,916 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Asana were worth $275,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 430,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 90,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,945. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.