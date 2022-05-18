Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 172,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,190. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

