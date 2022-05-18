Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 72,873 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,873 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.21% of NortonLifeLock worth $183,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,527 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after purchasing an additional 354,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. 250,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,568. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.