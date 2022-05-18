Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,927 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $157,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

PAYC traded down $16.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.60. 7,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.92 and its 200 day moving average is $364.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.95 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.