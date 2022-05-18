Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

ALSN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,034. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after purchasing an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

