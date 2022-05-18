Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

GOOGL stock traded up $40.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,329.46. 1,150,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,558.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,723.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

