AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.50. 251,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,066. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.08. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$23.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 114.14%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

