Altimmune’s (ALT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 139,449 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 243,450 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.