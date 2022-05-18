Ambrosus Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $618,472.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,083,212 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

