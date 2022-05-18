Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 691,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,226. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

