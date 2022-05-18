Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Acquires £19,699.52 in Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) insider Mary Gavigan purchased 61,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £19,699.52 ($24,284.42).

Shares of LON:AA4 traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.38 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.44. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.03%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

