American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $21.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,943,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,324. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
