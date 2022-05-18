American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $21.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,943,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,324. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

