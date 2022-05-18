American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.39.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,151. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.82.
In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,142,000 after acquiring an additional 915,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,185,000 after acquiring an additional 168,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
