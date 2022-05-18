American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,151. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.82.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,142,000 after acquiring an additional 915,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,185,000 after acquiring an additional 168,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

